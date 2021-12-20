Rajini impressed with Dhanshika’s transformation for Shikaaru

Chennai :

Sai Dhanshika, who played actor Rajinikanth’s daughter in his film Kabali, says the superstar was shocked to see the transformation she has undergone for her upcoming Telugu film Shikaaru. Taking to social media on Sunday, the actress posted two pictures and said, “This was taken during ‘Shikaaru’ shoot!





“We were on the same floor shooting in Hyderabad & he was shocked to see yogi turned into Devika & you can literally witness in this picture & I think it’s a true success for any artist & that’s my driving factor in my job!”





The actress has high hopes for ‘Shikaaru’ directed by Hari Kolagani. Explaining about her role Devika in the film, Sai Dhanshika had earlier said, “I believe Devika is one with every woman. I myself feel insecure from time to time, but the sooner you realise, the better, because when you are not sure about what you want in life and have not got the courage to break out of all the social hurdles, that is when you lose yourself.”





“That is the case of Devika in ‘Shikaaru’ and how she finally breaks out of her shell is what makes her character so beautiful.”