Here's what Anushka Sharma wishes this Christmas

Mumbai :

She reposted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's Instagram Story, which had a photo of a Christmas cake, and over it, it was written, "all I want for Christmas is end of Covid."





"Yes! Please," Anushka captioned the post. Hope, Anushka's wish comes true as coronavirus has caused severe disruption.





Currently, people around the world are concerned about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is spreading like wildfire in several countries.



