Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Here's what Anushka Sharma wishes this Christmas

Published: Dec 19,202106:15 PM by ANI

As Christmas is around the corner, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared what she wants for the festival.

Actress Anushka Sharma (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Mumbai:
She reposted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's Instagram Story, which had a photo of a Christmas cake, and over it, it was written, "all I want for Christmas is end of Covid."

"Yes! Please," Anushka captioned the post. Hope, Anushka's wish comes true as coronavirus has caused severe disruption.

Currently, people around the world are concerned about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is spreading like wildfire in several countries. 

