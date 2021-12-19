Udhayanidhi Stalin begins dubbing for 'Nenjukku Needhi'

Chennai :

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it is a remake of the hit Hindi film, 'Article 15'.





The film, which is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects, is being presented by Romeo Pictures.





Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature a host of stars including 'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner Aari Arjunan, Shivani Rajashekar, Mayilsamy, Suresh Chakravarthy, Ilavarasu and 'Ratchasan' fame Saravanan.





The film, which has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by Ruban.