Tom Holland appearances at 'Spider-Man' opening night showings cancelled due to Covid

Los Angeles :

Actor Tom Holland and another special surprise guest planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings in Los Angeles was cancelled due to Covid and security concerns.





The road show on Friday was nixed just hours before due to Covid-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources, reports variety.com.





This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent Covid surges, as more cases of the highly-spreadable Omicron variant are reported.





Variety previously reported that after the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere on Monday, a top agent at one of the major talent agencies tested positive for Covid after attending both the premiere and Holland's more selective after-party for about 75 people at Offsunset.





The red carpet outside Westwood's Regency Village theatre required industry insiders and A-listers to show proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test before watching the movie.





The a'Spider-Man' crew certainly has cause to celebrate as Holland's sixth outing as the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger has opened to rave reviews from fans and is on pace to earn more than $240 million at the box office this weekend.





The Sony-Marvel movie already shattered records with a $50 million haul in its Thursday night previews and a $121.5 million opening day, the second highest in the history of the domestic box office.