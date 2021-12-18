S.S. Rajamouli to present 'Brahmastra' in four southern languages

Hyderabad :

Earlier, Karan Johar had presented Rajamouli's 'Bahubali' to wide markets across the country, reciprocating the gesture, Rajamouli has taken the onus to help reach the film in the southern territory.





Talking about presenting the film, Rajamouli said, "I'm truly glad to come on board and present 'Brahmastra' to audiences worldwide in the four south languages. The concept of 'Brahmastra' is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. In many ways, it reminds me of 'Bahubali' - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making 'Brahmastra', patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for 'Bahubali'".





He further said, "The film perfectly marries themes from ancient Indian culture with modern technology, and with cutting edge VFX that will blow your mind! A filmmaking journey that I can relate to - Ayan's vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema and I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions once again after 'Bahubali'. Karan has a profound understanding and sensibility for good films and I feel proud to partner with him again, and with Fox Star Studios to present this film."





Nagarjuna Akkineni, who will be seen in the film along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, said, "It has been a fantastic experience to work with Ayan and the hugely talented team of 'Brahmastra'".





Talking about his fascination with ancient and modern India, he said "This combination of ancient and modern India fascinated me and it is exciting to be a part of such a larger than life project. To have Mr Rajamouli on board is a great honour for all of us and I am looking forward to presenting the film to my fans in 2022."





Dharma head honcho, Karan Johar spoke about the film's footprint across Indian languages, he said, "'Brahmastra' is the most ambitious and visionary project I have been part of. 'Brahmastra' is Ayan's vision, his baby that he has nurtured. The outcome is extraordinary, the presentation universal, and it most certainly deserves a footprint across multiple Indian languages."





He added, "'Bahubali' not only broke records but also cut across geographical and language boundaries to be our first truly national film and there is nobody better than the genius storyteller, Rajamouli Garu, to partner with on 'Brahmastra' to achieve that same vision! It warms my heart and strengthens my confidence that he is now a part of this film."





'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji too spoke on the occasion as he said, "'Brahmastra' is a dream that I have been nurturing for years. It's an ambitious trilogy and the journey so far has been nothing short of exhilarating. I have given this film everything and I will continue to pour my heart into this."





"I feel blessed to have an amazing mentor like S.S. Rajamouli sir come on board. It is his film, 'Bahubali', that gave me the confidence to pursue my dream courageously. And to have his name attached to 'Brahmastra' is the biggest endorsement," the director concluded.





'Brahmastra', one of the most awaited films of 2022, will hit the screens worldwide on September 9, 2022.