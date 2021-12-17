Meghna Gulzar a maverick director, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Mumbai :

Talking about Fatima shares: "I feel truly blessed to have bagged this opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar. She is a maverick of a director, whose work I have admired and followed since very long (sic)."





Calling the opportunity a milestone, the actress says, "I consider working with her a personal milestone. I'm super pumped to start shooting with her and I hope we have a blast on the sets of 'SamBahadur'".





In the film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Field Marshal and one of India's greatest war heroes, Sam Manekshaw, Fatima will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi, India's only female Prime Minister, till date.





This will be her third film with Sanya Malhotra after 'Dangal' and the Anurag Basu directorial 'Ludo'. In addition, Fatima will also be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor in another project.