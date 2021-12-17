Have gone the extra mile in writing an action script for Vishal: Adhik

Chennai :





Talking about the film, Adhik told DT Next, “This is going to be a high-octane action film. We have seen Vishal as an action hero but this film will be in a different tangent altogether. The project will be in contrast to all my previous films and will show my different dimension as a director. I have gone an extra mile in making this as a never-seen-before action flick.” Adhik said that the script was discussed before the lockdown. “Vishal and I have known each other since 2014 and have discussed several one-liners. He was excited about this one and asked me to develop it into a story. Things fell in place earlier this year while he was shooting for Enemy and I met Vinod, who gladly came forward to produce,” Adhik added. The film will go on floors in February. “We are finalising the cast and crew for the film and will announce soon,” he concluded.

We had earlier reported that Vishal’s 33rd film will be helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios will produced the Vishal film after Enemy. This unusual collaboration has already created anticipation among Tamil movie buffs. Tentatively titled V33, the film is being made on a huge budget and will be a Pan-Indian project.