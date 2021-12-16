'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson to be out on Aug 25, 2022

Mumbai :

The film's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a poster, which read: "Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December.





"This New Year aag laga dengay."





Karan captioned the poster: "THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - itaï¿½s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!"





Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' sees Vijay Deveraakonda playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.





'Liger' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.