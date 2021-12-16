Actor Vikram tests positive for Covid, under isolation at home

Chennai :

Actor Vikram fondly called as 'Chiyaan' by his fans is the latest celebrity in tinseltown to be tested positive for Covid. Though the news came to light on Thursday, we hear that the actor was declared positive for the infection on Tuesday.





He is mildly symptomatic and has isolated himself at his residence in Besant Nagar. The actor recently finished dubbing for Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays Chola emperor Aditya Karikaalan. He also has Cobra, Mahaan and an untitled film with Pa Ranjith in his kitty.