Atharvaa Murali-Sam Anton film gets Trigger as its title

Talking about the title, Sam Anton told DT Next, “Arun Pandian plays Atharvaa’s father, who is a retired police officer. Does he pull the trigger off at the right time is what the story is all about. I couldn’t think of any other apt title than this.” The film started in the middle of the pandemic and was completed in under 50 days. “We planned the shoot meticulously and everyone in the unit was aware of the script. There was complete coordination. We shot for the film for a couple of days at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad and shot the rest of the movie in the city,” added Sam.





The film revolves around a police case file that takes place in 1992 and moves forward from there. There were rumors about the film being directly on OTT. Sam cleared the rumors and said, “It hasn’t been confirmed yet. Talks are on for theatrical as well as OTT premiere. We will decide on what suits us the best.”





Bankrolled by Shruthi Nallappa under Pramod Films, the film will have music by Ghibran and editing by Ruben. Cinematography for the film will be handled by Krishnan Vasant.



