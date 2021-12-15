Ashwin Kumar's Enna Solla Pogirai postponed to Jan, 'pulling myself together', says actor

Actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to announce that the release of his much-awaited film Enna Solla Pogirai will be postponed to January, next year.
"I have waited long for my debut FDFS and it's getting extended. Pulling myself together with whatever is left over. Working to come back stronger and give my best in entertaining all of you. Looking forward to meet you soon in theatres," the actor wrote.
On similar lines, director Hari Haran also took to Twitter saying that the film will be slated for January release.
The film was originally scheduled to hit screens in December.
Earlier this month, the actor made headlines and became the centre of controversy after he said that he agreed to do Enna Solla Pogirai because he was awake right through the narration.
