Keanu Reeves expresses his interest to star in 'Constantine' sequel

Los Angeles :

Although the film based on DC comics' character ‘Hellblazer', didn't have an exceptional performance at the box office but, over the years it has become a cult classic, more so for the fans of Reeves.





The actor recently visited comedian Stephen Colbert to promote ‘The Matrix Resurrections'. The video of the chat is on Youtube, where Reeves is seen talking about the film.





When the host asked him about one character which he would like to return to and which is not in the works, the actor discussed his interest to star in the sequel for which he even tried on his part but nothing materialised for the film.





The actor played the titular character of John Constantine, a chain-smoking, bad boy detective in the 2005 comic book film, whose rights are secured by Warner Brothers.





In recent years, there has been a lot of noise over the film's sequel but its box office collections back in the day, are the reason that Warner Brothers are not confident enough to bankroll the project.