'Pitiful cowards': Actor Siddharth on trolls attacking his mother on social media

Actor Siddharth, who's hugely popular among both Tamil- and Telugu-speaking audiences, and is also known to be a critic of the BJP, lashed out at trolls on Tuesday, saying that people who repeatedly abused his mother out of hatred for him were the ones who were pretending to respect goddesses.
Disturbing realisation.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 14, 2021
The people who have repeatedly abused my mother out of hatred for me...pretend to respect Sita maiyya, Durga mata and Maa Santoshi. My country, my religion, my culture... All hijacked by a bunch of pitiful, woman hating cowards.
Poor #Mother India.
