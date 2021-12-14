Man and Wife: 'KatVic' return to Mumbai, to resume work soon

Mumbai :

The two were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they wore outfits complimenting each other.





While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings as they were welcomed to the city by the fans.





The actors tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends. The wedding celebrations began from December 7 and saw ceremonies of 'Mehendi', 'Haldi' and 'Sangeet'. Post their marriage, the two have been sharing heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations.





The actors will soon resume on their respective projects. While Katrina has 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, Vicky has 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Sam Bahadur' up his alley.



