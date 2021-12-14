Ajith turns an adrenaline junkie in Valimai making video

Chennai :

A few minutes ago, the makers of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Valimai released the making video from the film. The three-minute video is not your usual making video that is promoted ahead of the film’s release.





The Valimai making video is a complete package of what the film crew went through during the pandemic till the crew called it a wrap. But it has grabbed the attention of bike stunts performed by Ajith. Towards the end of the video, the actor is seen falling off the bike while performing a wheelie at a high speed. Later, he recoups and continues to perform stunts.









The video is also the first time where we get a glimpse of Huma Qureshi from the movie. Karthikeya’s workout regime on the sets, Ajith’s discussions with producer Boney Kapoor and Vinoth’s passionate filmmaking are some of the takeaways from the video.





The high-octane action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, also has Sumithra, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Aiyyappa, Yogi Babu, and Pugazh in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. The film will hit the screens on Pongal in January 2022.