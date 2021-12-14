Action man Harish Kalyan to sport a rugged look in his next film

Chennai :

The film, which is being produced by SP Cinemas in association with Third Eye Entertainment, is to be directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.





Athulya Ravi plays the female lead in this film, which will also have comedian Yogi Babu essaying an important character.





D. Imman has been roped in as the music director of the film.





The film, which went on floors in Chennai on Monday with a simple 'pooja', has a North Chennai-based gangster script.





Shooting for the film is to take place in and around the same locales. Sources say full fledged shooting will commence after Christmas.





Sridhar, who was the cinematographer of the critically acclaimed 'Pariyerum Perumal', will be cameraman for this film while S.S. Moorthy, who was the art director of India's first space film, 'Tik Tik Tik', will be in charge of art direction.