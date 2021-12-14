Full Circle: Ex-journalist Priya Bhavani Shankar now plays a journo in 'Blood Money'

Chennai :

Says Priya Bhavani Shankar, "I play a journalist in this film, a very empathetic one. It is like life has come a circle for someone who started as a journalist."





The film, directed by Director Sarjun K.M. and produced by Irfan Malik on behalf of Emperor Entertainment, is a Zee5 original.





'Blood Money', which is scheduled to release on December 24 on ZEE5, also features actors Kishore and Shirish in important roles.





Says actor Kishore, "'Blood Money' is a sensitive portrayal of the plight of people who travel abroad in search of a livelihood. It also emphasizes the role of media in bringing about a change in mindset in today's society."





"By the time the film ends, it will make anyone think twice before leaving everything behind to travel abroad to an unknown land in search of a better life. It gives us hope in showing how constructive media can be," he adds.





The film has screenplay and dialogues by Sankar Dass, music by Satish Ragunathan and cinematography by G. Balamurugan.