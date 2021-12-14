Kangana shares pics of Ankita, Vicky's sangeet ceremony

Mumbai :

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing navy blue coloured lehenga choli with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta.





While on the other hand Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, while Vicky donned a black designer suit.





Kangana posted her picture on Instagram with a heart emoji, mentioning: "Make love not war... Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai... @lokhandeankita."





In her Instagram Stories, Kangana a picture with the couple and wrote: "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl."





Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Earlier they had planned a red carpet event for the media but now it has been cancelled, according to the reports.





They have asked everyone to wish them on their special day.