Karthi to wrap up Viruman and resume Sardar soon

Actor Karthi Sivakumar has been shooting for his rural entertainer Viruman directed by Muthaiya in Theni and surrounding locales in a single stretch since October. The latest we hear is that the actor is wrapping up his portions of the film this week and will join PS Mithran’s Sardar next week.
“The shoot of Viruman will be wrapped before this weekend. Karthi will return to Chennai and begin shooting for Sardar on December 20. He will be donning a new look for the PS Mithran film,” a source close to the actor told DT Next.
Karthi had shot for a small portion of Sardar in July before joining Ponniyin Selvan followed by Viruman.
Meanwhile, Viruman also stars Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Karunaas in important roles.
