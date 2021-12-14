Karthi to wrap up Viruman and resume Sardar soon

Chennai :

“The shoot of Viruman will be wrapped before this weekend. Karthi will return to Chennai and begin shooting for Sardar on December 20. He will be donning a new look for the PS Mithran film,” a source close to the actor told DT Next.





Karthi had shot for a small portion of Sardar in July before joining Ponniyin Selvan followed by Viruman.





Meanwhile, Viruman also stars Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Karunaas in important roles.