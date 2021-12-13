'Jai Bhim' actor Manikandan pens dialogues of 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal'

Chennai :

Speaking at the audio launch function of the film, which was held at the Kamala theatre in Chennai, the actor, who has also played an important role in the film, said, "In college, we used to discuss that we'd someday do a film together. This is a film that has been made by friends. We all used to discuss the possibility of making this film in a tea shop."





The actor, who was visibly moved, said, " My friends will know the frame of mind that I am right now in."





He thanked director Vishal, who he said was his junior in college.





"I have found Vishal to be very inspiring. He would continuously work. I am very happy that all the friends have worked together in this film. This film is an honest attempt," the actor said.





Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film has music by Radhan and cinematography by Meyyendiran.