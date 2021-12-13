Tamannaah's 'Gurthundha Seethakalam' gets a February 2022 release date

Mumbai :

"This valentines month come fall in love with Dev & Nidhi. #GurthundhaSeethakalam in theatres near you in Feb 2022," she wrote. 'Gurthundha Seethakalam', which is touted as a love story, also stars Satyadev.





Talking more about the film, Tamannaah added, "Gurthundha Seethakalam is an honest love story. It touches several nuances of a person in his quest to find love. The film allowed me to explore a lot as an actor. It gave me a chance of diving deep into my emotions. It is a labour of love and hard work. I am so glad to present it to the world, and I hope the audience showers it with as much love as they did this year with all my projects." Apart from 'Gurthundha Seethakalam', Tamannaah also has 'Plan A Plan B', 'F3', and 'Bhola Shankar' in her kitty.















