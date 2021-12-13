Prabhas treats Deepika to Andhra meals on sets of 'Project-K'

Hyderabad :

Prabhas is currently working on multiple projects, one of which is under Nag Ashwin's direction. Paired with Deepika Padukone, the movie is tentatively titled 'Project-K'.





The actors, who joined the sets of 'Project-K' wrapped up the first schedule recently. So, Prabhas, who loves to treat his co-stars with special delicacies, had arranged for a grand meal with amazing food on the sets of 'Project-K'.





Deepika shared a picture on her social media handle, which features a nice spread of sumptuous Andhra and Hyderabadi delicacies. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress captioned the picture, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow" as she displays umpteen dishes from their meal.





Deepika, who flew off to Mumbai post her shoot schedule, shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad ... Until we meet again...#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin (sic)."





'Project-K' also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.











