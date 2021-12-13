Arvind Swami to dub for Sathuranga Vettai 2 this week, payment dues cleared

Chennai :

The film was in the cans for over four years after the producer of the film Manobala met with financial pressure. This in turn resulted in Arvind Swami refusing to dub for the film. We contacted Manobala, and this is what he had to say. “It is true that issues revolving around Sathuranga Vettai 2 have been sorted out. Arvind Swami’s pending payment will be settled on Monday (today).





He will dub for his portions for a couple of days across Wednesday and Thursday,” he told us. Manobala also clarified that the film will release in January. “We are aiming to release Sathuranga Vettai 2 in January and will be a theatrical release,” he added. 'Sathuranga Vettai 2', is directed by Nirmal Kumar, while H Vinoth has penned the story, who also made his directorial debut with the prequel. The heist thriller also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Radha Ravi and Daniel Balaji in important roles. KG Venkatesh has operated the camera while Ashwamithra has composed the music.



