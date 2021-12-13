Family time for Rajinikanth on 71st birthday

As wishes poured in from all quarters for Superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday on Sunday, the actor had a quiet yet a day filled with fun at his Poes Garden residence.
Chennai: Pictures of him celebrating his birthday with his family went viral on the internet. A source in the know told DT Next, "The cake cutting was held at night. His entire family was present for the special occasion and made the birthday memorable for him." However, Dhanush was seen missing in the picture. "He had to because he is busy promoting Atrangi Re in Mumbai," added the source.
Conversations