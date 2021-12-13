Mon, Dec 13, 2021

It’s a hyperlink crime thriller for Santhosh Prathap

Published: Dec 13,202106:45 AM

Actor Santhosh Prathap, who won critical acclaim for his role of Raman in Sarpatta Parambarai has joined hands with Mahendran and Michael Thangadurai for his upcoming film.

Actor Santhosh Prathap (Image source: Instagram/@Santhosh Prathap)
The project is a hyperlink thriller that will be directed by AR Stephen Raj and produced by M Manirathinam of Blackhole Pictures.

The film that has Vaishnavi, Livingston, and Super Subbarayan in important roles will go on floors on Monday.

