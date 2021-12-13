It’s a hyperlink crime thriller for Santhosh Prathap

Actor Santhosh Prathap, who won critical acclaim for his role of Raman in Sarpatta Parambarai has joined hands with Mahendran and Michael Thangadurai for his upcoming film.
Chennai:
The project is a hyperlink thriller that will be directed by AR Stephen Raj and produced by M Manirathinam of Blackhole Pictures.
The film that has Vaishnavi, Livingston, and Super Subbarayan in important roles will go on floors on Monday.
Related Tags :
Hyperlink crime thriller | Kollywood | Kollywood updates | Santhosh Prathap | Podhu Nalan Karudhi | Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam | Sarpatta Parambarai | Irumbu Manithan | Bayama Irukku | Yen Peyar Anandhan | Dhayam | Pancharaaksharam | Director Mahendran | Michael Thangadurai | Blackhole Pictures | Vaishnavi | Livingston | Super Subbarayan
Conversations