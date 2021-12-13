Harish Kalyan to sport a rugged look for his next

Actor Kalyan who is known for his romantic outings like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Oh Manapenne has signed his next. Contrasting to his previous films, the actor will be seen in an action-packed flick and will be sporting a rugged look for his role.
The yet-untitled project produced by SP Cinemas in association with Third Eye Entertainment will be directed by Shanmugam of Adangathey fame.
The story that has the backdrop of North Chennai is being launched on Monday.
Athulya Ravi plays the female lead while D Imman has been roped in to compose the music.
