'Pushpa' team gears up for solid promotions across India

Hyderabad :

Allu Arjun, who is going an extra mile for 'Pushpa', seems to be fully involved in the campaigns as well.





As 'Pushpa' marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-India film, the stakes are exceptionally high on the project. The pre-release event of the action drama is to take place on Sunday in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and other team members are to attend the event.





Allu Arjun and his team will be flying to different cities across India, to promote 'Pushpa'. Director Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and others will be interacting with the regional media.





On the other hand, theatre owners have started to allot bookings in some parts of Telangana. Most of the tickets were sold out within minutes across various theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.





'Pushpa' is a two-part action drama around the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie, in which Samantha appears in a special song.





'Pushpa: The Rise' hits theatres on December 17.