Vijay Milton to work with director Cheran again after 'Autograph'

Recalling that director Cheran was the man who gave him an identity as a cinematographer through his blockbuster 'Autograph', cinematographer and director Vijay Milton said he will be again working with Cheran on his next film.
#ஆட்டோகிராப் திரைப்படம் மூலமாக ஒளிப்பதிவாளனாக எனக்கொரு அடையாளத்தை உருவாக்கி #அழகாய்இருக்கிறாய்பயமாய்இருக்கிறது படத்தின் வாயிலாக என் இயக்குனர் பயணத்தை தொடங்கி வைத்த @directorcheran அவர்களுடன் என் அடுத்த பயணம் பற்றிய அறிவிப்பு விரைவில். #HBDCheran@globalonestudiopic.twitter.com/z340jzorrt— sd.vijay milton (@vijaymilton) December 12, 2021
