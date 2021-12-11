Prabhas, Deepika Padukone 'join hands' as Project K starts rolling

Chennai :

The film's shoot is currently happening in RFC in Hyderabad where scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika are being canned. A new world was created in RFC for the film and it is one of the most expensive Indian projects to date.





Meanwhile, the makers of the movie released a video byte of the first shot they filmed on Prabhas and Deepika, with the couple joining hands on the camera.





It’s Nag Ashwin’s first of its kind story which engrossed the biggest stars of the Indian film industry to come together for the film. It’s indeed an opportunity for all the actors and technicians associated with the movie.









After Mahanati, the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, Project - K is a much-cherished dream for Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.





With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with a cinema wizard Nag Ashwin (of Mahanati fame) at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before.