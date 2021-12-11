Sat, Dec 11, 2021

Vijay finishes filming for Beast, Nelson shares picture with actor

'Thalapathy' Vijay has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Beast , the producers announced on Saturday.

The photo of Vijay hugging Nelson. Image Courtesy: @sunpictures
Chennai:
The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Sun Pictures, who is backing "Beast", shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director.

"Here's a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay's last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @manojdft @nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastShootWrap," the tweet read.

Dilipkumar, best known for "Kolamaavu Kokila", shared the same photograph on his social media account and expressed his excitement over working with Vijay.


"#absolutepleasure @actorvijay @sunpictures," he wrote. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, who returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. "Beast" is scheduled to release in 2022.

