Jai back on track, sets his eyes on formula championships

Chennai :

Cinema, cars and composing define are three words that suit to define actor Jai to a T. After juggling between cinema and composing in the last couple of years, he is back on the race track after three years. "It feels great to have the adrenaline rush after 2019. I was in the middle of preparing for the National Racing Championship that year when the pandemic struck. I couldn't get back to racing in 2020 due to lockdown. As things have started opening up, I decided last month that I need to get my focus back on the National Championship next year," Jai tells DT Next. The actor is all set to take part in the Formula Four Race hosted by MRF and JA Motor Sports. The 3-day tournament started on Friday (December 10) followed by Qualifying Round on Saturday (December 11) and Racing on Sunday (December 12).





He quickly adds that it is going to be quite an uphill task in the coming months. "It is easier said than done," he laughs. "I need to finish in the top three at the national level to qualify for Asian Championships. Again, I need to finish in top three to qualify for Formula racing. My current focus is to finish at the top in the National level," says the actor who recently wrapped up the shoot of Pattampoochi alongside Sundar C.





Jai says that he lost about 14 kgs to feel light inside the race car. "Earlier this year, I was 84 kgs. I reduced 10 more kgs. After I started my training sessions, I realised that shedding four more kilos would be perfect. Now, I am 70 kgs and passed my fitness tests as well," he opens up.





It was his friend Varun Manian of Radiance Realty and the producer Suresh Subramaniam of his upcoming film, Yenni Thuniga who backed his ambition. "Varun has always been a great friend and huge support. He willingly backed me when I discussed with him about getting back to racing. Also, the producer of Yenni Thuniga, Suresh was equally supportive too. You don't get to see this in Tamil cinema often where a producer backs his heroes ambitions off the screen," concludes Jai as he gets back to training on his car number 6. Here's wishing Jai all the best to finish at the top position in the race on Sunday.