STR back home, just a viral infection, says Mahat

Chennai :

Soon after actor Silambarasan was admitted to a hospital due to viral infection, his friend and actor Mahat Raghavendra tweeted that the actor's health was better and that he was back home.





In his tweet, Mahat has stated, "To all the friends and media checking about @SilambarasanTR_ Thank you for your love and support! He's safe and sound, he's back home and it was just a viral infection! Nothing to worry..😇❤️"





Earlier today, STR was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai for viral infection on Saturday.





His team ruled out Covid and told DT Next, "He was shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu while he feel sick on Friday. After complaining of uneasiness on Saturday, STR was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors said that he has viral infection. In fact, the shoot of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was called off on Friday. As of now, we have no updates from the hospital and even his parents are awaiting an update soon. Everyone is waiting to know when he would get out of the hospital." STR was last seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, which has declared a blockbuster.