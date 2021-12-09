Third wave comes in when the crown comes: Mani briefs Rahman and co

Chennai :

The double Oscar-winning composer on wee hours of Thursday posted a video he captured when Mani Ratnam was narrating a scene from his magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan, to the music team that included drummer Sivamani.





In the video, the director was seen instructing, “This big sound that is raising, raising, raising and coming up. And as it sits, we see the emperor and Ponniyin Selvan - both of them coming. So, the next or second wave of raise comes in and it reaches big and then the third wave comes in when the crown comes. The crown is brought and about to be presented. And when it reaches a peak...”

















There were huge drums and other percussion that were in place along with mics at Rahman’s recording studio. The video went viral on social media and the hashtag of Ponniyin Selvan started to trend on the internet.













The post-production on Ponniyin Selvan part one or PS-I is taking place in full swing. While all the actors have completed dubbing for their portions, the VFX and editing work have been taking place simultaneously. The first part of the franchise will hit the screens in July 2022 while PS-II is expected to release for Pongal 2023.