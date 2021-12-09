Big fat wedding of B-town: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now

Chennai :

The wedding, being held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, has been something of a state secret with guests subjected to a no-phone, no-photos rule and NDA rules. No official pictures or footage is available; however, it is believed that a Mehendi and Haldi ceremony took place on Tuesday amid the presence of close friends and relatives.













"Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers," sources said. For the mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones were also sent for the couple's wedding. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.





On Tuesday, the luxurious property-- guarded by private security personnel and bouncers-- was lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations.





Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.





The big fat wedding of B-town has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts.