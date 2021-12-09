Being part of 'RRR' has opened up a lot of doors for me: Jr NTR

Mumbai :

The Telugu-language period action "Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR) narrates a fictional tale about the two freedom fighters in the early 20th century-- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumram Bheem (Jr NTR).





It reunites him with Rajamouli, who had started his journey as a director in 2001 with "Student No.1" featuring Jr NTR.





The director then worked with the actor on films such as action-drama "Simhadri" (2003) and fantasy action comedy "Yamadonga", which were all blockbusters.





When asked if he believes Rajamouli is the perfect director to do a pan-India film, Jr NTR told reporters the filmmaker has always pushed him out of his comfort zone.





"An actor should not be comfortable. As an actor for me, Rajamouli is one director who has always satisfied my thirst to do something new. He is one of the very few directors who has tickled that part in me. It is not about the films that he does with me but in general also when we discuss films.





"He has been a close friend in my life. So, when I discuss scripts, he is this person in my life who pushes me to get out of my comfort zone. And being part of RRR' has opened up a lot of doors for me as an actor. I am happy to have accepted it," the 38-year-old actor said.





Jr NTR co-star Charan was not present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.





Besides the duo, RRR also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles.





Jr NTR said though he didn't have any scenes with Devgn, he has always admired the actor.





"I have grown up seeing Ajay Devgn films. So when I worked with him it was like working with a guru, to visit him on set and sit with him, I cherished it a lot.





"I remember seeing his action shot in 'Phool Aur Kaante' where he comes standing on two bikes, I wanted to do it and my mother would tell me not to even try because such things happen only in films. He is such a fine gentleman, and every minute I share with him, I cherish those moments."





Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" is set to bow out on January 7 next year after being delayed in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.