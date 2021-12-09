Thu, Dec 09, 2021

AR Rahman posts clip of Mani Ratnam's briefing for 'Ponniyin Selvan' music

Published: Dec 09,202103:32 PM by IANS

Updated: Dec 09,202104:05 PM

Music legend A.R. Rahman has started work on scoring music for director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited historical film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which is based on writer Kalki's classic novel of the same name.

A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam
