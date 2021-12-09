Arvind Swami's 'Sathuranka Vettai 2' to hit screens worldwide in January

Chennai :

Director Nirmal Kumar's 'Sathuranka Vettai 2', which features actors Arvind Swami and Trisha in the lead, is to release in January next year, its new producer revealed.





Apart from Arvind Swami and Trisha, 'Sathuranka Vettai 2' will also feature Prakash Raj, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Chandini, Sreeman, Manobala, Kumaravel and E. Ramadoss among others.





Written by H. Vinoth, who is presently directing Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, 'Valimai', and who is also the writer of the first part of 'Sathuranka Vettai', the film has been directed by N.V. Nirmal Kumar, known for having directed the superhit 'Salim', starring Vijay Antony.





The film was originally produced by Manobala Picture House and Cinema City. However, due to financial issues, its release was getting delayed.





Now, its rights have been acquired by producer Mouttou Sambandam of Onsky Technology Pvt Ltd. Sambandam, who only recently turned a producer in the Tamil film industry by choosing to produce '2030', a first-of-its-kind flash forward genre film. Sambandam has announced that the film will hit screens in January next year.





Says Sambandam, "Basically, I am a die-hard film buff. I watch almost all movies. 'Sathuranka Vettai' is one of the best films in the Indian panorama segment. When I heard of a new movie coming from this franchise of 'Sathuranka Vettai', I was so excited. However, I was suddenly let down to see the movie getting stranded at various stages due to unforeseen circumstances.





"When I ventured into the film production, I wanted to not only produce content-driven movies, but also pick good projects that have the potential to steal the limelight. What caught my attention consistently was this movie - 'Sathuranka Vettai 2'. And now, I am glad that I have been able to get my vision materialised by choosing this project.





"I earnestly thank Manobala sir, Cinema City Gangadharan and many others for having given me an opportunity to explore my potential. Special thanks to Aravind Swami sir for his cooperation in securing the release of this film. Now, work on completing the pending portions have resumed and we are eyeing a worldwide theatrical release in January 2022."



