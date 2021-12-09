Vic-Kat wedding: Couple to exchange vows from fort facing temple soon

Chennai :

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with the Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, followed by haldi and sangeet that took place on Wednesday. The haldi ceremony drew about 20 people, and the sangeet ceremony was held poolside in the presence of over 90 guests.





According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie 'Sehra' at 1.00 p.m, after which he will proceed in a procession that will travel from one end of the hotel to the other.





According to the latest reports, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would take '7 pheras' today between 3:30 and 3:45." The bride and groom will exchange vows in a wedding mandap that has been set up facing the temple."





According to ETimes, the actress will arrive in a doli, while Vicky will arrive in a carriage driven by seven white horses. A horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have been stored inside the resort for the major wedding festivities, which will take place in an extravagant glass mandap. A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late night.





This marriage will be an intimate affair because Katrina and Vicky have invited only close family and their closest friends. However, it is unclear whether Salman Khan and his family would attend the occasion. Salman left for Riyadh on Friday night, according to PinkVilla, and the presence of his sisters Arpita and Alvira, as well as his parents, is unknown.





While Katrina's wedding images are awaited with great anticipation, an old tweet about her wedding plans has become the talk of the town. Katrina's 2012 wedding tweet has surfaced on the internet. Back in 2012, the actress spoke to ZoomTV about her wedding intentions. "I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian manner," she tweeted. It appears to be fate, as the actress is marrying Vicky Kaushal today in a big haveli, unquestionably in royal Indian style.