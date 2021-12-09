Thu, Dec 09, 2021

Kiccha’s Vikrant Rona to release in 3D on Feb 24

Published: Dec 09,202101:31 AM

Kiccha Sudeepa’s much awaited pan-Indian flick, Vikrant Rona is all set to release in various formats including 3D on February 24, 2022.

Kiccha Sudeepa in 'Vikrant Rona' Poster (Image credit: Twitter/@Vikrant Rona)
Chennai:
The multilingual action-adventure will be released in 14 languages across 55 countries. Director Anup Bhandari says, “Vikrant Rona is a film that’s tailor made for theatres. 


The canvas and the 3D experience of the film is something that is to be enjoyed on the big screen. It’s a visual treat that will enthral kids and families alike.”

The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and features sets designed by award-winning art director Shivkumar, and cinematography by William David.

