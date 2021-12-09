Kiccha’s Vikrant Rona to release in 3D on Feb 24

Chennai :

The multilingual action-adventure will be released in 14 languages across 55 countries. Director Anup Bhandari says, “Vikrant Rona is a film that’s tailor made for theatres.









The canvas and the 3D experience of the film is something that is to be enjoyed on the big screen. It’s a visual treat that will enthral kids and families alike.”





The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and features sets designed by award-winning art director Shivkumar, and cinematography by William David.