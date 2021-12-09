Kiccha’s Vikrant Rona to release in 3D on Feb 24

Kiccha Sudeepa’s much awaited pan-Indian flick, Vikrant Rona is all set to release in various formats including 3D on February 24, 2022.
Chennai:
The multilingual action-adventure will be released in 14 languages across 55 countries. Director Anup Bhandari says, “Vikrant Rona is a film that’s tailor made for theatres.
The World Gets A New Hero On Feb 24, 2022 #VikrantRonaOnFeb24@KicchaSudeep@anupsbhandari@JackManjunath@Asli_Jacqueline@nirupbhandari@AJANEESHB@neethaofficial@shaliniartss@Alankar_Pandian@Kichchacreatiin@ZeeStudios_@TSeries@VikrantRona#VikrantRonapic.twitter.com/4mAw6yGPDc— VikrantRona (@VikrantRona) December 7, 2021
The canvas and the 3D experience of the film is something that is to be enjoyed on the big screen. It’s a visual treat that will enthral kids and families alike.”
The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and features sets designed by award-winning art director Shivkumar, and cinematography by William David.
Conversations