Neighbours of Anushka-Virat? Kat-Vick to move into new apartment in Juhu

Chennai :

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own two floors in the same building with 5,000 sq ft apartments that has private beach facility and access to a rooftop swimming pool, other such amenities. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly pay ₹ 8 lakh per month as rent. The celebrity wedding is going to be in Rajasthan on December 9.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be rent a house in Raj Mahal, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will rent an apartment in Raj Mahal building, which is a luxury eight storey building near Juhu Beach.