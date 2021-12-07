Neighbours of Anushka-Virat? Kat-Vick to move into new apartment in Juhu

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will move into a new apartment in Juhu soo after their wedding, according to reports.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will rent an apartment in Raj Mahal building, which is a luxury eight storey building near Juhu Beach.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own two floors in the same building with 5,000 sq ft apartments that has private beach facility and access to a rooftop swimming pool, other such amenities. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly pay ₹ 8 lakh per month as rent. The celebrity wedding is going to be in Rajasthan on December 9.
