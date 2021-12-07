Tue, Dec 07, 2021

Zareen Khan collaborates with Jordan Sandhu for Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann'

Published: Dec 07,202109:36 PM by IANS

Actress Zareen Khan is all excited for her new Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann' for which she has collaborated with Jordan Sandhu.

Zareen Khan.
Mumbai:
'Chann Chann' is a romantic Punjabi track that showcases a cute love story between the two. 

Talking about the song, the actress said, "I'm so happy to collaborate with Jordan again, he is a very talented artiste. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms space but I personally love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take more such projects in the future. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T." 

The music video of 'Chann Chann' is out now on YouTube.

