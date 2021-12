Zareen Khan collaborates with Jordan Sandhu for Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann'

Mumbai :

'Chann Chann' is a romantic Punjabi track that showcases a cute love story between the two.





Talking about the song, the actress said, "I'm so happy to collaborate with Jordan again, he is a very talented artiste. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms space but I personally love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take more such projects in the future. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T."





The music video of 'Chann Chann' is out now on YouTube.