'Jail' team releases BTS video of hit number 'Nagarodi'

Chennai :

The song, which speaks about poor people who are pushed to the outskirts of the cities they have helped build, has been penned by lyricist Arivu and had helped trigger interest in the film.





The BTS video shows dance choreographer Sandy explaining dance moves to music director G.V. Prakash, lyricist Arivu and singer Ananya Bhatt.





The film, which is all set to release on December 9, has actor-music director G.V. Prakash playing the lead along with Aparnathi.





Apart from Prakash, the film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, 'Pasanga' Pandi and Nadan Ram in important roles.