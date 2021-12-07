Work on Yogi Babu's next film begins with 'pooja'

Chennai :

The Tamil film, which is yet to be titled, will also feature character artiste Ramesh Thilak in the lead along with Yogi Babu.





Sources close to the unit say that the film belongs to the fantasy genre.





Apart from Yogi Babu and Ramesh Thilak, the film will also feature a host of stars including Urvashi, Karunakaran, George Maryan, Hareesh Peradi, Kulapulli Leela and Naga Vishal.





Sources disclose that the unit has planned to shoot the film in just a single schedule. However, the film will be shot in various parts of the country including Rajasthan and Chennai.





Director Rejishh Midhila is himself producing the film along with Lijo James on behalf of The Great Indian Cinemas.