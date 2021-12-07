'KatVic' wedding: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur off to Jaipur

Mumbai :

Kabir Khan, who first directed the actress in his 2009 film 'New York', and his wife Mini Mathur are known to be very close to Katrina. It was at their home in Mumbai that KatVic had their 'roka' ceremony this past Diwali.





The actress says she regards Khan to be like her brother. After 'New York', she acted in Khan's ‘Ek Tha Tiger' and ‘Phantom'.





Meanwhile, at Sawai Madhopur the guests who have reached the wedding venue on Monday night were extended a grand welcome with fireworks at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The soon-to-be-married couple also reached the venue on Monday evening along with members of their families.