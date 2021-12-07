Thupparivaalan 2 recce in Jan, Lovely Singh to play female lead

Chennai :

The actor-producer said that while the recce would happen in January next year, the actual filming process of the much-awaited investigative thriller would resume in April next year.





“Lovely Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in the second part of the franchise. Vishal has completed the script work for Thupparivaalan 2,” said a source close to the film, to DT Next.





The film which was to be extensively shot in Bristol, London was stopped due to the pandemic. Vishal shifted his focus towards Chakra, Enemy, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum and Laththi Charge. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum will hit the screens on January 26 next year.