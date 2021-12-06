BTS members open personal instagram account after announcing break

The seven members of the K-Pop group opened their personal instagram account on Monday. Within an hour, the account garnered 1 million followers.
Chennai:
BTS fans are excited by new the official account (@bts.bighitofficial) with each member starting to post at least one photo on their respective accounts.
Meanwhile, 'Big Hit Music' released an official statement, stating that the group will be taking a break.
According to a report, this would be the first time the members will be spending the holidays with their families since their debut.
Conversations