Mon, Dec 06, 2021

BTS members open personal instagram account after announcing break

Published: Dec 06,202107:28 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The seven members of the K-Pop group opened their personal instagram account on Monday. Within an hour, the account garnered 1 million followers.

BTS Gang
BTS Gang
Chennai:
BTS fans are excited by new the official account (@bts.bighitofficial) with each member starting to post at least one photo on their respective accounts.



Meanwhile, 'Big Hit Music' released an official statement, stating that the group will be taking a break.
According to a report, this would be the first time the members will be spending the holidays with their families since their debut.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations