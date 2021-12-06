Opportunity to work with Mammootty is a dream come true for Ramya Pandian

Chennai :

She wrote, "I am glad to officially announce that my next project is in Malayalam. To have an opportunity to work with the critically acclaimed and the most influential director @mrinvicible sir and Megastar @mammukka sir has been a dream come true. Thank you @thenieswar sir and the team."





The actress also posted pictures of herself with Mammootty and the other members of the unit.





Ramya Pandian, who shot to limelight after her participation in the popular cookery show 'Cooku With Comali', further expanded her fan base after her participation in 'Bigg Boss'.



