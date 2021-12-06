Vignesh Shivan dedicates lyrics of 'Mother Song' from 'Valimai' to his mom

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan, who is also the director of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', which features actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, wrote, "Dedicated to dear Meenakumari, Retd. Inspector of police! Always wished I could write one amma song. Can I be blessed beyond this? To write a song with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music in a H Vinoth film starring the one & only Ajith sir. Blessed!"





The lyrics of the song, which garned a whopping 2.8 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of having been released, came in for praise from several celebrities, including the singer Sid Sriram.





Sid Sriram tweeted, "Honoured to have sung this piece for the legend Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai'. Always an incredible experience working with my brother, the inimitable Yuvan Shankar Raja, and singing brother Vignesh Shivan's poignant lyrics. A tribute to all mothers. All love!"









