Vignesh Shivan dedicates lyrics of 'Mother Song' from 'Valimai' to his mom

Director Vignesh Shivan, whose lyrics for the 'Mother Song' from actor Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai', is garnering praise from all quarters, has dedicated the wonderful lines to his mother, a retired police inspector.
https://t.co/WNQogBk9Yz— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 5, 2021
Dedicated to Dear #Meenakumari
Retd. Inspector of police ❤️❤️🥰🥰my meee!
AlwAys wished I could write one amma song😢
Can I be blessed beyond this? To write a song with @thisisysr music in a H vinoth film starring the one & only Ajith sir😇 #Blessedpic.twitter.com/M4hxFdcpkE
