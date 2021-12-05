Suresh Gopi dubs for Vijay Antony's 'Tamilarasan'

Chennai :

On Sunday, the actor posted pictures of him at the dubbing studio on social media and said, "Thambaan dubbing for 'Tamilarasan'! Dubbing ongoing for my latest Tamil film, 'Tamilarasan'. Releasing this December!"





The film, which has been directed by Babu Yogeswaran, has Remya Nambeesan playing the female lead and Suresh Gopi playing a doctor with grey shades.





Apart from Vijay Antony and Remya Nambeesan, the film will also feature Sonu Sood and comedian Yogi Babu. The film, which is expected to hit screens on December 31, has music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by R.D. Rajashekar.