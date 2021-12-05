Namibikkai Chandru's horror-thriller '3:33' to release on Dec 10

Chennai :

The film's producer, Jeevitha Kishore, said that they had decided to distribute the film themselves and that they were in the process of finalising the final number of theatres that the film would release in.





The producer also disclosed that the film would have a sequel. "'3:33' will definitely have a sequel. In fact, we originally had plans of shooting the second part first," the producer said.





The film, which features 'Bigg Boss' fame dance choreographer Sandy in the lead, also has noted director Gautham Vasudev Menon playing an important role.





The film is based on an actual incident that took place in the life of director Nambikkai Chandru.



